Former Nixa Junior High School assistant principal pleads guilty in child pornography case

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - A former assistant principal at Nixa Junior High School pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday in a child pornography case.

Colby Fronterhouse, 41, of Springfield, Mo., pleaded guilty to one count of receiving child pornography.

The U.S. Department of Justice says Fronterhouse posed online as teen girl to solicit a 13-year-old victim to send sexually explicit photos.

Fronterhouse was employed as an assistant principal at the junior high school at the time of the offense. The Nixa School Board terminated his employment on Feb. 8, 2021.

According to an affidavit filed in support of the federal criminal complaint, a Christian County sheriff’s deputy was contacted by a 13-year-old child victim and his father in September 2020. The child victim, identified in court documents as “John Doe,” had been engaging in a series of text messages for approximately a week with Fronterhouse, whom the affidavit says posed as a 14-year-old girl. Fronterhouse, posing as a 14-year-old, allegedly encouraged John Doe to transmit sexually explicit images of himself to Fronterhouse, made specific requests for poses or types of images, and had sexually explicit conversations with John Doe.

Investigators learned that the phone used by Fronterhouse was a burner phone number with a Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) account, the affidavit says, but they were able to trace the account to Fronterhouse. Officers executed a search warrant at Fronterhouse’s residence on Tuesday, Jan. 26, and he was arrested. Investigators seized Fronterhouse’s cell phone and found evidence linking his cell phone to the burner account. Investigators confirmed that Fronterhouse had access to the child victim’s cell phone number through school records.

Under federal statutes, Fronterhouse could be sentenced up to 20 years in federal prison without parole.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephanie L. Wan. It was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations, the Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force, the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, and the Christian County Sheriff’s Department.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.