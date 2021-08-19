Groups await judge’s decision on access to popular Christian County swimming hole

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A group fighting for access to a popular swimming hole waits for a Christian County judge to deliver her verdict.

In the court battle, some citizens are fighting for public access to Lindenlure, after some of the landowners along the Finley River put up a barricade in March of 2020. The argument is whether Canyon Road, which runs along the river, is public or private.

Citizens filed the lawsuit against the county and the landowners. Judge Laura Johnson received written final arguments on the case two months ago. She cannot comment on a pending case, but her staff says she has had a pretty full caseload lately, with two jury trials and several bench trials.

The River Access Coalition, Finley River Facebook group members are getting anxious.

“We’ve got 3,200 people in our group and they keep asking me when’s the judge going to issue her her judgment, her verdict on this,” said David Romano, who is one of the plaintiffs in the case. “I don’t have an answer to that. I don’t know how long these things take. I assume she’s got a lot of cases on her plate. And so naturally, we’re hoping as soon as possible, but I don’t know what that means. And I don’t know what to tell anyone.”

Romano says, while many hoped for a decision before the end of kids’ summer break, he says what’s most important is preserving river access in the future.

The Christian County attorney say he trusts the judge will give an opinion, as promised.

