Kalena Bruce enters race for Missouri 4th District seat

Courtesy: Kalena Bruce for Congress
Courtesy: Kalena Bruce for Congress(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SEDALIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Republican Kalena Bruce on Wednesday announced she’s running for U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler’s 4th District congressional seat.

The 35-year-old cattle rancher and CPA lives in Stockton.

In a statement, she said she’s running to “clean up the corruption in Congress.”

“Sending a career politician to Congress to clean up the messes caused by career politicians is like asking a cow to clean up its own mess,” Bruce said. “As a proud product of rural Missouri and I’ll never stop fighting for our rural way of life.”

Hartzler is running for U.S. Senate, opening up her 4th District congressional seat.

Other candidates for Hartzler’s seat include Republican state Rep. Sara Walsh, former Republican Boone County Clerk Taylor Burks and Archie, Missouri Democrat Jeff Leathers.

Another candidate, Republican state Sen. Ed Emery, died this month after being hospitalized for what his campaign described as a heart problem.

