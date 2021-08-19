Nixa, Ozark collecting blood donations for Community Blood Center of the Ozarks

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - A friendly rivalry between the cities of Nixa and Ozark aims to help the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks.

The two communities are squaring off to see which one can donate the most blood to the organization. A CBCO supervisor says he hopes the spirit of competition will bring out a lot of people for the drive.

“There’s always a rivalry between Nixa and Ozark,” says Justin Thompson, CBCO collection supervisor. “It’s kind of a fun thing to do and maybe encourage more people to come out and give and support the cause. You want to make sure it’s there when you need it and you want to make sure it’s there for your neighbor when they need it.”

If you’d like to throw your support behind one of these communities or just want to donate to a good cause, you still have time.

The event runs until 6 p.m. You can donate at the First Baptist Church in Ozark or The Bridge Church in Nixa.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.