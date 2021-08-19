Officers investigate overnight shooting on National Avenue

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Police are investigating a shooting Wednesday night on South National Avenue. Officers received a 911 call reporting shots fired around 10:40 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was immediately transported to Cox South in critical condition.

Police closed off part of the northbound lanes of National while they examined the scene and collected evidence. Officers believe that the shooter may have been driving a white vehicle. There is no threat to the public.

“It’s always surprising whenever somebody is a victim of a violent crime,” Lt. Mark Foos, said. “Unfortunately, we can’t dictate where violence is going to occur. So the best we can do is to provide exemplary police services to try to help avoid this through different methods.”

This is an ongoing investigation. Updates will be made as they become available.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.