Reeds Spring, Mo. School District hires additional staff thanks to Prop R-S ballot issue

REEDS SPRING, Mo. (KY3) - Students and faculty in the Reeds Spring School District will see several new faces this school year thanks to the passing of the Prop R-S ballot issue.

The new hires are helping the school with social, emotional and mental health programs.

“We’ve been able to add three behavior intervention positions who are going to be in the building supporting our students with social and emotional needs throughout the school day,” Special services and Federal Programs Director Liz Smith said.

Smith says they also added two school social workers.

“Those social workers are going to be there to assist with our student mental health concerns behavioral concerns academic and classroom support,” Smith said.

Behavior Intervention Specialist Maggie Martinez will be helping students in the new reset rooms.

”What our reset rooms help kids re-regulate in order to perform better in the classroom,” Maggie Martinez said.

Martinez says students will come into the room and identify what they are feeling at that moment.

”This is a program called zones of regulation and for the intermediate level what we’re going to do is have a mood meter that breaks those down further to think of more abstract emotions,” Martinez said.

To quickly identify what that emotion looks like students will put a color coded bracelet that will help staff select a strategy to regulate the students emotions.

”If they’re feeling low we will be able to help find strategies to help their energy get up so they can learn,” Martinez said.

Students will go through stations called move, work, breathe.

”They’re going to move their bodies to get that energy out, work is heavy work to help their system re-regulate and breath calm, get your center.”

She says she thinks this program is going to make a long-term impact on students.”

To see the growth I can’t wait to see little ones who get it all the way up and how that could impact kids as they become adults,” said Martinez.

