Rep. Hartzler’s press secretary, husband to state representative dies from COVID-19

Courtesy: State Rep. Sara Walsh/Twitter
Courtesy: State Rep. Sara Walsh/Twitter(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KY3) - The press secretary for Missouri Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler and husband of a mid-Missouri state representative died after a battle with COVID-19.

Steve Walsh’s wife, State Rep. Sara Walsh, announced his passing on Twitter Thursday morning.

The couple contracted the virus around the beginning of August. Steve Walsh had been hospitalized on a ventilator.

It saddens my heart to share that this morning my best friend and beloved husband Steve Walsh was welcomed to Heaven’s glory into the arms of Jesus Christ his Lord and Savior. Arrangements pending. Thank you to everyone who has lifted us up in prayer.

State Rep. Sara Walsh

Sara Walsh announced she is seeking the 4th Congressional District seat held by Congresswoman Hartzler. She serves a district in the Columbia area.

