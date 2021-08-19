Searchers locate body of Fort Leonard Wood soldier missing after kayaking

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Search and rescue teams found the body of a Fort Leonard Wood soldier reported missing after kayaking the Gasconade River.

The Missouri Highway Patrol reports searchers found the body of Specialist Joshua Morrison approximately 1/2 mile downstream from State Highway 17 bridge in Pulaski County.

Specialist Morrison disappeared while kayaking August 15 on the Gasconade River near Ruby’s Landing in Pulaski County.

Multiple agencies including Fort Leonard Wood, Waynesville Fire Department, and Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department assisted in the search. Rescue teams found items belonging to Specialist Morrison on Tuesday.

