Springfield woman charged in US Capitol riot, months after husband’s arrest

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield woman faces criminal charges in connection to the Jan. 6, 2021 breach of the U.S. Capitol, several months after her husband’s arrest on similar charges.

Kelsey Leigh Ann Wilson, 29, faces several criminal charges, including:

Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly conduct on capitol grounds

Parading, demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building

A criminal complaint was filed against Wilson on Aug. 2. According to court records, she self-surrendered ahead of a hearing in the case on Aug. 18. Wilson has since been released on a personal recognizance bond with supervision by U.S. pretrial services.

According to court records, Wilson does not have a record or criminal history or mental health treatment. She told investigators that she is employed by Dayspring Christian School in Springfield.

The criminal complaint for Kelsey Wilson did not outline involvement in the Capitol breach, but notes that her husband Zachary Wilson is being supervised by pretrial services for similar federal charges. They have been married since December 2012, per court records.

Agents took Zachary Wilson into custody in February on similar charges in connection to the U.S. Capitol breach. An anonymous tipster informed the FBI that Wilson had posted on his Facebook account saying he had entered the Capitol, according to a criminal complaint. He faces a federal charge of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building.

Thousands stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 as Congress was meeting to vote to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s electoral win. Five people died in the riot.

