Taste of the Ozarks: Fresh Mexican Corn Salad

Fresh Mexican Corn Salad

1 cup cilantro, leaves

2 garlic cloves

1 cup green onion

1 jalapeno, sliced

1/2 red onion diced

2 tbsp lime juice

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1/2 tsp salt and pepper

5 cups corn cut from the cob

2 tbsp butter

60 g cotija or feta

1/2 cup parmesan cheese

1/4 cup sour cream

2 tbsp olive oil

In a large saute pan heat the olive oil. Add garlic and stir for one minute. Then add fresh corn and salt and pepper. Stir for two minutes. Pour corn and garlic into a large mixing bowl. Add butter and sour cream and stir. Then add mayo, parmesan, jalapeno and cojita cheese and toss to coat. Stir in remaining ingredients and toss to combine. Refrigerate for 20 to 30 minutes and then serve.

