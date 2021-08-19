Advertisement

ON YOUR SIDE ALERT: Hallmark recalls teethers for choking hazard

By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:13 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Hallmark is recalling over 15 thousand baby teethers due to choking hazard.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission the teether can break into small parts, posing a choking hazard.

CPSC said consumers should immediately take the teethers away from children and contact Hallmark to receive a $25 gift card.

For a full list of the teethers being recalled, click here.

