ON YOUR SIDE ALERT: Hallmark recalls teethers for choking hazard

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Hallmark is recalling over 15 thousand baby teethers due to choking hazard.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission the teether can break into small parts, posing a choking hazard.

CPSC said consumers should immediately take the teethers away from children and contact Hallmark to receive a $25 gift card.

For a full list of the teethers being recalled, click here.

