On Your Side Investigation Update: Missouri Attorney General files charges against Bolivar contractor

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Following an On Your Side Investigation, a Bolivar contractor now faces 13 felony charges from the Missouri Attorney General.

You might recall back in June when we told you about Jerry Shane Fellers with Build Tech Structures. Some customers paid thousands for a pole barn and were left with a huge mess in their yard. Others paid thousands and no work was done.

The Missouri Attorney General charged Fellers with thirteen felony counts of deceptive business practice. On Your Side obtained the court documents. Basically, for each count there’s a customer. Court records read Fellers knowingly had “intent to defraud” and made “false promises.”

You might recall from our investigation, Fellers said on camera he would make good on those pending projects by the end of July. Customers say that has not happened.

Frank Doorn paid Fellers more than $33,000. He’s listed in the case. He’s grateful for these charges.

“It’s about time. Finally. It has been a long time coming. I feel a lot better. Relieved at least. We are one step closer to justice. I’ve moved on myself. Going to have the shop built by somebody else,” said Doorn.

In 2004, the Kansas Attorney General ordered Fellers to pay back customers. Two years ago, the Oklahoma Attorney General filed charges against him. He pleaded guilty to embezzlement, home repair fraud and a pattern of criminal offenses.

For these new charges, he’s scheduled to be in court next month. On Your Side reached out to Fellers via a phone call Thursday afternoon. He says he still plans to finish the jobs or give refunds.

