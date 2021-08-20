2 Evangel University leaders receive distinguished awards from Assembly of God Alliance for Christian Higher Education

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Dr. Larry Dissmore, professor of music and director of orchestral activities, and Dr. Sheri Phillips, newly retired vice president for student development, were recently recognized by the Assemblies of God Alliance for Christian Higher Education for excellence in service to Evangel University. Dissmore was named a Distinguished Educator and Phillips a Distinguished Administrator.

Assemblies of God endorsed colleges and universities nominate one professor and administrator for consideration. Three areas of accomplishment are considered: teaching, service to the institution and the church, and scholarship and accomplishment in their particular fields.

Awards are presented every two years at the Assemblies of God biennial fellowship gathering. A total of six individuals were recognized at this year’s event, which took place the first week of August in Orlando, FL.

About Dr. Larry Dissmore

Dr. Larry Dissmore has served as Evangel’s director of orchestral activities and professor of violin and viola since 1988. Under his guidance, the Evangel Concert Orchestra has toured extensively throughout the United States, Canada, and Europe.

Dissmore performed with the Excelsis Trio for more than 20 years as a violinist, and currently serves as the principal second violinist with the Springfield Symphony Orchestra.

In addition to his passion for performance, Dissmore also has a passion for teaching. Students in his programs excel not only in the classroom, but also in church ministries and on the concert stage.

“Dr. Dissmore’s years of serving, teaching, and leading are a testament to his dedication and love for Evangel,” said Dr. George O. Wood, former interim president of Evangel.

About Dr. Sheri Phillips

Dr. Sheri Phillips served Evangel for 35 years until her retirement in May of this year. Her most recent role at the university was as vice president for student development, a position she held for the past eight years.

Prior to her role as vice president, she worked in a variety of student-focused positions, including counseling, community life, and academic support. She also served as an instructor at the undergraduate and graduate levels.

Phillips distinguished herself as a compassionate and professional leader on campus, addressing student issues and campus priorities with a graceful thoughtfulness and professional poise.

“Sheri is a consummate professional who is dedicated to student care and holistic development,” said Gina Rentschler, director of community life. “Her hallmark as a leader is caring for the whole person, and she does this so well.”

