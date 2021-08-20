Advertisement

Arkansas reports 33 new COVID-19 deaths; record for patients on ventilators

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas reported 33 new COVID-19 deaths and more than 2,400 new coronavirus cases Friday as the state saw a slight decrease in hospitalizations.

The Department of Health said the state’s COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began rose to 6,614, while coronavirus cases increased by 2,407 to 431,507 total since the pandemic began.

The number of COVID-19 patients in the state’s hospitals dropped by 13 to 1,397, but only 19 intensive care unit beds were available in the state, the department said. There are 533 COVID-19 patients in ICUs around the state with 343 on ventilators. The ventilator usage is a new daily record.

Arkansas ranks fourth in the country for new cases per capita, according to Johns Hopkins University research data. The state’s cases and hospitalizations have surged in recent weeks due to the ultra-contagious delta variant and the state’s low vaccination rate.

The state this week reached a new high for hospitalizations and had one of the biggest one-day increases in cases since the pandemic began.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate crash at Campbell & James River Freeway.
Police identify motorcyclist killed in crash in south Springfield Thursday
Ozarks mother sues over tweet
On Your Side Investigation: Parent sues CoxHealth and CEO Steve Edwards over tweet
A controversial sign in Harrison, Ar has been able to stay up due to land ownership rights.
Controversial billboard allowed to stay up in Harrison, Ark.
Spc. Joshua Morrison/Fort Leonard Wood
Searchers locate body of Fort Leonard Wood soldier missing after kayaking
Kelsey Wilson faces criminal charges in connection to the Jan. 6, 2021 breach of the U.S....
Springfield woman charged in US Capitol riot, months after husband’s arrest

Latest News

hospitals
New hospitalizations in St. Louis match January levels
A photo taken at an antibody clinic in Jacksonville, Fla., shows a patient lying on the floor.
Photo of COVID-19 patients lying on floor goes viral
Dr. Timothy Groover, Baptist Health Hospital's interim chief medical officer, discusses vaccine...
COVID-19 variant hits Jacksonville, Florida hard
This time around, younger people are getting sick from the delta variant.
More people younger than 50 being hospitalized with COVID-19