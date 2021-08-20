Benton County deputy recovering from crash, credits Apple Watch for helping her

BENTON COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A Benton County deputy is recovering well after a crash earlier this month, one during which her Apple Watch alerted authorities to the scene.

Deputy Chasady Botteron was driving home from work on Aug. 10 when troopers say she drove off the highway and hit a fence near Lincoln, Missouri.

“I don’t really remember a lot,” said Botteron. “I remember turning on C highway and getting a really bad pain in my neck. Next think I remember, I wake up. There are a ton of people around me and a lot of noise.”

The Apple Watch update has a feature where it will alert authorities if you have been hit hard. For those with Apple Watch Series 4 or later, the watch can detect a hard fall while wearing it. It taps the person on the wrist, sounds an alarm, and displays an alert, according to Apple Support.

“Being in the field I am in, in law enforcement, I thought that was cool,” Botteron. “You know sometimes our radios don’t always get out like they should,” she said.

Her colleagues are actually the ones who came to her rescue.

”I’m always grateful for the people I work with. They are amazing people,” said Botteron.

She said she is grateful for the outpouring of support from the community.

”It’s amazing all the support I’ve gotten. It is a humbling experience,” she said.

