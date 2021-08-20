Chaplains busy offering care through prayer to COVID-19 patients at Springfield hospitals

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Doctors and nurses have been hard-pressed for months, but there is another group of people working on overdrive to help patients.

As hospitals have seen growing caseloads over the year, chaplains have stood by the side of many COVID-19 patients and families, offering prayer and spiritual support.

“We’ll pray together, and then we’ll go out and begin to visit the patients on the floors that we’re assigned to,” said Mercy Chaplain Merrill Williams.

Williams has been a Chaplain at Mercy for seven years, but he said COVID-19 has been much more taxing.

”We wish that others could be in our shoes so that they could see how serious what’s going on is,” he said. “I think if anyone would do what we do, or be where we are, they would realize how serious a situation this is. It’s a challenge.”

Mercy reported 114 COVID hospitalizations on Thursday and CoxHealth reported 165 patients battling the virus. So far this month, 24 people have died in Greene County from the coronavirus. Last month, there were 71 deaths in the county.

On any given day, Williams visits multiple COVID-19 patients at the request of medical staff. Most, if not all, require help with their breathing. While many are in recovery, he said it can often be emotional.

”I’ve had some situations where it’s just been heart-wrenching, and heartbreaking,” he said. “And sometimes, I weep with those who weep.”

The moments can often be very tender, but he said he always tries boost their spirits.

”When I go into a room, I have a lot of PPE on,” he said. “It hinders communication. And sometimes I’ve worn this helmet. I try to kind of put the patient at ease and say, ‘how you like my Star Wars helmet?’”

The chaplains will often pray with their patients, but Williams said even if they are not religious, his job is to help them connect to whatever means most to them.

“We’re all spiritual beings,” he said. ”I try to, as a chaplain, connect with a person and find out what brings meaning to their life, sometimes it’s a family, it’s often their family, sometimes it’s their pet, or their work.”

But the most important part, he said, is filling in for those who cannot be there.

”We have family members who are in such distress. For one reason, they can’t be present when their family member’s suffering,” Williams said. “So I feel like it’s important for me to be in their place. If they can’t be there, I can be there.”

Williams said he has even seen many nurses offer prayer and similar support as well to their patients throughout the pandemic.

“I spoke with a young nurse this afternoon,” he said. “And she said, ‘I asked him if he wanted me to pray for him.’ And I thought, here’s this nurse, and she’s barely 20 years old. And she’s able to provide spiritual support as well, because spiritual support is important. We’re not just physical beings, we’re spiritual beings as well. And we have to find meaning.”

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.