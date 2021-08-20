Dallas County man charged for disturbance involving guns outside of Walmart in Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Dallas County man faces criminal charges for a disturbance involving guns Wednesday afternoon in the parking lot of a Walmart in Marshfield.

Prosecutors have charged Warren Branning, 66, of Long Lane, Missouri, with making a terroristic threat, harassment, and resisting arrest.

On Aug. 18, a Walmart employee alerted authorities that a man, later identified as Branning, was laying guns on ground while “talking gibberish” and cussing. The employee called authorities while Branning reportedly unbagged his guns, according to court documents.

Investigators responded to the Walmart parking lot, located at 14740 State Highway 38, and walked up to Branning with his back up against a pickup truck.

According to court documents, there were six loaded guns placed around Branning. Four were pointing in different directions and two were in brown gun cases. Investigators say Branning reached for a gun cases after instructions from authorities.

Branning then rolled under a car in an attempt to get away from custody. Investigators say he was arrested after multiple commands to stop resisting arrest.

Following the arrest, deputies asked Branning what he was doing and he said he didn’t know, according to court documents. Investigators noticed his behavior was indicative of someone on illegal drugs.

Branning then admitted to using “speed” and says it may have happened the day prior to the incident. Per court documents, investigators learned Branning was connected to another incident in Dallas County in June, when he reportedly used meth and accidentally discharged firearm in house.

No injuries were reported from the incident in the Walmart parking lot. Branning is being held at the Webster County Jail on a bond of $250,000.

