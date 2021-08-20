Advertisement

Leigh’s Lost and Found: this senior Dachshund was found wandering loose by Hammons Field

Looking for the owner of this senior mini Dachshund
By Leigh Moody
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, we’re trying to find the owner of an adorable, senior mini dachshund.

Animal control thinks she’s at least 10 or older and somehow, she found herself lost in downtown Springfield.

Shelter coordinator Josh Doss says, “she was found about a block away from Hammons Field and Jordan Valley park, near the apartments there, so it’s possible she got away from her owner near the park or maybe in the apartments nearby. She has a few minor health issues that come with age, but nothing major so she’s been well cared for over time.”

Some of those health issues include what look to be benign tumors on her stomach and some hair loss on her back. Otherwise, she’s in good shape for her age and is very sweet and affectionate with people.

She didn’t have a collar, tag or chip but she’s likely someone’s little lap dog.

If you recognize her, please call animal control at 417-833-3592. You can also visit their website to see pictures of all the animals they’ve picked up.

You can also post a lost or found animal on the Leigh’s Lost and Found facebook page.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

