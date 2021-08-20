Major revitalization project underway in downtown Ozark

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - If you’re planning to head to downtown Ozark, you may need to pack your patience. The city is in the midst of a major revitalization project.

The street construction on the Ozark square and surrounding areas downtown area started a couple weeks ago. And it’s limiting parking and vehicle access around the square.

The city of Ozark public works director says it’s the largest infrastructure and street project they have ever undertaken. They’ve been planning for five years, along with Historic River District volunteers, since 2017, when residents passed a transportation sales tax.

The city already replaced more than two miles of water main and some sewer mains a few months ago. Now they are working on the streets. Because the streets downtown lack a solid substructure, they have to tear them completely out, down to the dirt and start over. They are in the demolition phase, tearing up the third side of the square.

The city opened a temporary parking lot at Church and 3rd Streets.

And it invites you to park in some gravel areas where they’ve already torn up pavement.

The project will not only bring new streets, but additional sidewalk space to make downtown Ozark more pedestrian friendly. The city will keep the brick sidewalks, adding stamped concrete to expand them and allow for more outdoor seating. The project will add 37 parking spaces along streets around the square. It’s a big project, and the city knows it affects everyone downtown.

“I just thank people for their patience,” says Jeremy Parsons, Ozark Public works director. “There’s no good time to tear out somebody’s street. So, we’re getting there. We’re moving as quickly as possible, but it’ll be worth it all in the end.”

Parsons says they are being as aggressive as they can, and hope to be out of the square by October. They are providing constant updates on the progress downtown on the city website: https://ozarkmissouri.com/518/Historic-River-District

