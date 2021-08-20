Mercy to increase starting pay to $15 per hour for thousands of workers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Mercy Hospital is planning to raise its starting wage to $15 per hour for thousands of its employees.

Starting Sept. 19, Mercy will raise its starting pay for more than 6,000 workers, in addition to new employees, according to an announcement Thursday. The company says all workers across its multistate footprint will be eligible for the new starting wage, including housekeepers, food service workers, transportation workers and technicians.

The change comes as announced an $18 million additional annual commitment to its budget.

“This decision is rooted in our values and promotes the common good for our co-workers and the communities where they serve,” said Lynn Britton, Mercy president and CEO. “It is our prayer and hope that this will ease the financial stress of many co-workers, regardless of where they work in our ministry, and let them know what they do matters greatly to the patients and families we serve every day.”

In addition to raising starting wages, Mercy says it “will continue to review co-worker pay across all communities and job descriptions and adjust accordingly.”

Mercy Health System operates hospitals in four states, including Missouri, Arkansas, Kansas and Oklahoma.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.