MISSING WOMAN: Phelps County authorities searching for woman reported missing

ROLLA, Mo. (KY3) - The Phelps County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to locate a woman reported missing.

Ashly Nicole Reed, of Rolla, disappeared August 4. Investigators believe she was last seen in the area of Forest Park in St. Louis.

The Phelps County Sheriff’s Department would like anyone with information regarding her location to call Detective Alex Maurer at (573) 426-3838 or the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department Tip Line at (573) 426-2936.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.