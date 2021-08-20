Advertisement

MISSING WOMAN: Phelps County authorities searching for woman reported missing

Ashly Nicole Reed, of Rolla, disappeared August 4.
Ashly Nicole Reed, of Rolla, disappeared August 4.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ROLLA, Mo. (KY3) - The Phelps County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to locate a woman reported missing.

Ashly Nicole Reed, of Rolla, disappeared August 4. Investigators believe she was last seen in the area of Forest Park in St. Louis.

The Phelps County Sheriff’s Department would like anyone with information regarding her location to call Detective Alex Maurer at (573) 426-3838 or the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department Tip Line at (573) 426-2936.

