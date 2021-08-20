Advertisement

Missouri Lt. Governor honors United Way of the Ozarks’ Give 5 program

By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A group of volunteers with the United Way of the Ozarks’ Give 5 program received an honor Friday from Missouri’s Lieutenant Governor.

Mike Kehoe visited Springfield to present the 2021 Senior Service Award. The award honors retired doctors, nurses, pharmacists and other former medical professionals who have stepped in to help with the COVID-19 vaccination efforts.  

One of the honorees is a retired nurse. She felt called to do something after seeing reports of the pandemic’s toll in New York and Italy in early 2020.

“I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, that can’t happen here in Springfield,’” said retired nurse Jo Cisna. “There’s got to be something I can do. So that’s when I decided I could try to reach out through my healthcare background and do something worthwhile.”

The Senior Services Award honors Missouri seniors who make positive contributions in their local communities.

