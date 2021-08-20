Advertisement

Missouri National Guard cuts ribbon on Roy Blunt Aviation Logistics Facility

Courtesy: Senator Roy Blunt
Courtesy: Senator Roy Blunt(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri National Guard celebrated the latest phase of expansion at the Aviation Classification and Repair Activity Depot or AVCRAD on Friday.

The facility will be named after U.S. Senator Roy Blunt. He played an integral part of securing funding for the project.

“The dedicated, highly-skilled National Guard men and women who serve at the AVCRAD facility fulfill a critical role in our nation’s defense,” said U.S. Senator Blunt. “By maintaining our aviation assets, they are strengthening readiness while saving taxpayers millions. I was proud to advocate for the new facility and I’m incredibly grateful for this honor.”

The project beginning in November of 2020, adds approximately 85,000 square feet to the complex and creates 50 jobs. It adds more than $3 million to the economy in salaries alone. The expansion came at a cost of $33 million over the 18 months and will pay for itself in cost avoidance of nearly $66 million annually.

