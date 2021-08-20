Advertisement

Missouri political hopefuls look to bolster support at State Fair event

Gov. Mike Parson speaks at the Missouri State Fair.
Gov. Mike Parson speaks at the Missouri State Fair.(Gov. Mike Parson/Twitter)
By KY3 Staff
Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEDALIA, Mo. (AP) - Missouri political hopefuls, including a long list of candidates vying for a U.S. Senate seat, gathered Thursday at the State Fair to bolster support.

The annual Governor’s Ham Breakfast is a political rite of passage in Missouri and a rare event that brings both Republican and Democratic candidates under the same pavilion to mingle.

Many of the wide field of U.S. Senate candidates chatted with supporters at the Ham Breakfast, including St. Louis attorney Mark McCloskey and his wife. They handed out copies of a photo of them pointing guns at social justice demonstrators as they marched past the couple’s home last year.

Republican Gov. Mike Parson this month pardoned the McCloskeys, who pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges in June. Parson said he met the couple for the first time at the Ham Breakfast and they thanked him.

Incumbent Republican Roy Blunt’s announcement earlier this year that he won’t seek another term led to a flood of candidates hoping to replace him.

Other Republican candidates include Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, former Gov. Eric Greitens, and U.S. Reps. Vicky Hartzler and Billy Long. The Democratic field includes five lesser-known candidates, including former state Sen. Scott Sifton and political newcomer Lucas Kunce.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ozarks mother sues over tweet
On Your Side Investigation: Parent sues CoxHealth and CEO Steve Edwards over tweet
Police investigate crash at Campbell & James River Freeway.
Motorcyclist dies in crash at busy Springfield intersection
NEW LAWS: See list of safety laws into effect August 28 in Missouri
A controversial sign in Harrison, Ar has been able to stay up due to land ownership rights.
Controversial billboard allowed to stay up in Harrison, Ark.
Cox South.
CoxHealth emergency room nurses speak out about verbal, physical assault they face

Latest News

City council voted unanimously to require masks in city facilities for those who do not have...
Eureka Springs, Ark. requires unvaccinated people to wear masks in city buildings
Eureka Springs, Ark. requires unvaccinated people to wear masks in city buildings
Run by the Missouri State Highway Patrol a program called Courage2Report allows you to phone,...
Courage2Report is way to confidentially report school safety concerns to authorities
A few isolated storms possible again Friday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Slowly Warming with a few Scattered Storms