North Arkansas Regional Medical Center using antibody-infusion treatment against COVID-19

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - More hospitals in north Arkansas are using monoclonal antibody therapy to treat COVID-19 patients.

Monoclonal antibody therapy is an infusion treatment approved by the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use for COVID-19 patients with early symptoms. So far, data has shown the treatment helps to reduce symptoms and decrease the number of hospitalizations. Hospitals like North Arkansas Regional Medical Center are using every weapon they can to fight the virus.

“We’re getting to the point now where the beds in our ICU are completely consumed by COVID-19 patients,” said Vince Leist, president and CEO of NARMC.

”It’s a medication that provides antibodies against SARS COV 2, the virus that causes COVID, and tries to help you fight that off faster,” said Dr. Brent Rosson.

Rosson is an internal medicine physician working closely with the infusion treatment since NARMC started administering it a few short months ago.

“If you’ve been vaccinated, you have antibodies to help you fight this off, so it’s kind of an extra boost to help you,” said Dr. Rosson.

The infusion treatments on average takes 20 minutes. Patients must be monitored for an hour following the treatment. The medicine mimics the patients immune system and helps decrease symptoms from the virus. Leaders at NARMC have been pleased with the treatments success.

”We’ve been using it for several months now, we’ve seen, definitely it has seemed to help decrease hospitalizations,” said Dr. Rosson.

Only three percent of the ones who have received monoclonal antibody as an outpatient have later been admitted to the hospital.

“We’re calling that a real success story,” said Leist.

Doctors say timing is crucial, the earlier the virus is detected the better chance the infusion therapy can be beneficial. While the antibody therapy has seen success, health professionals are very clear this is not an alternative to the COVID-19 vaccine.

”As far as vaccine, the vaccine works,” said Leist.

”It’s definitely not a replacement for a vaccine because these antibodies that you get, it’s really just antibodies,” said Dr. Rosson. “The vaccine, you’re going to get a lot more immune system benefits, longer immunity, and different types of immunity. It’s really a backup plan.”

Whether you’re vaccinated or not, if you test positive for COVID-19, you should reach out to your doctor to see if you qualify for treatment.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

