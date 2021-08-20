Advertisement

Photo shows COVID-19 patients lying on floor of antibody clinic

By WFOX, WJAX staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFOX/WJAX) - A photo posted to social media shows COVID-19 patients lying on the floor at an antibody treatment center on Wednesday.

A city spokesman said the number of patients more than doubled there that day.

He said the next day, the number of wheelchairs was tripled and additional seats were brought in.

New signs advising people to not lie or sit on the floor greet patients walking into the downtown Jacksonville antibody treatment center after the picture went viral on social media.

“What the picture doesn’t convey is these people were in pain. They were miserable. They were really suffering,” said Louie Lopez, who snapped the photo while he says he waited in line for about two hours for treatment Tuesday.

“Wow, these people are in bad shape. I mean, I’m standing up. These people - take them back there and give them the treatment now,” he said.

The city said the number of patients more than doubled.

Last week, staff treated 132 people over five days. The center moved to the downtown library Tuesday and treated 240 patients in two days.

The site can handle more than 300 daily.

Shelly Burgess went after recently testing positive: “Wasn’t bad at all. Just had to wait a little while. But it really wasn’t bad.”

The Department of Health said its also providing extra resources, including ambulances on standby if needed.

“I tip my hat off to them. They were doing the best they could with a new situation,” Lopez said.

The state-run site is contracted out to CDR Maguire, a firm specializing in emergency management, who hasn’t responded yet to requests for comment.

The office of Gov. Ron DeSantis reminds patients if they are experiencing severe symptoms, they should go to the hospital, not the monoclonal treatment sites.

Copyright 2021 WFOX/WJAX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate crash at Campbell & James River Freeway.
Motorcyclist dies in crash at busy Springfield intersection
Ozarks mother sues over tweet
On Your Side Investigation: Parent sues CoxHealth and CEO Steve Edwards over tweet
A controversial sign in Harrison, Ar has been able to stay up due to land ownership rights.
Controversial billboard allowed to stay up in Harrison, Ark.
Spc. Joshua Morrison/Fort Leonard Wood
Searchers locate body of Fort Leonard Wood soldier missing after kayaking
Police are investigating a shooting that happened last night on South National Avenue. Officers...
Officers investigate overnight shooting in south Springfield

Latest News

FILE — In this July 30, 2021 file photo, Bradley Sharp, of Saratoga, N.Y., gets the Johnson &...
Do I need a booster if I got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine?
White House officials announced plans to offer a booster shot to fully vaccinated Americans who...
What about Johnson and Johnson boosters?
A complex of storms is expected to move into the Ozarks after midnight with strong winds and...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms expected this weekend, then more heat
Storms threaten today and tonight