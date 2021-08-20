Advertisement

Supporters, opponents of mask requirements speak at Republic Public Schools meeting

By Liam Garrity
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Republic Public Schools held a board of education meeting Thursday, starting with public comments on mask requirements.

People attending the event said only two speakers were chosen beforehand; one in support of masking in schools and one against it.

The meeting was packed into a small room with board members, and people were lined up outside to hear what was being discussed.

One local physician who spoke at the meeting said she was in favor of the masks.

“There have not been any demonstrative health risks to wearing masks. There are very rare medical exceptions for masking. We also encourage vaccinations for those who are eligible,” said the speaker.

Another local, Erin Siegel, also spoke on why the school district should not implement masking requirements.

“A lot of parents don’t want to send their kiddos back to school in masks and for obvious reasons. There’s a number of reasons to not mask children,” said Siegel. “I’ve got an extensive medical background. I felt compelled as a parent and as someone in the medical community to speak out some truth about masks.”

Republic school leaders will reevaluate the mask requirements on Sept. 3.

Other safety protocols will be in place when school opens. Hand-washing breaks will be built into the schedule and social distancing is strongly encouraged. Masks will be required while riding a school bus.

For more details on Republic Public Schools’ back-to-school plan, CLICK HERE.

