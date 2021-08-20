Springfield City Utilities: Act now to save big this winter

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It may be hot out, but now is the time to be thinking about winterizing your home. With rebates available, you could save money with new insulation.

Whether heating or cooling, we all want to be comfortable in the summer and the winter, and the best way to do that is make sure you’ve got enough insulation to make sure HVAC systems are running efficiently.

“It’s actually for being comfortable in all the levels of your home and not just like that one room that’s nice when everybody comes over, and then you’re in the back room and it like ugh,” said Caleb Nix, Owner of Climate Renewed.

Nix said getting your insulation to the right level could be a big help.

If you get to the R38 level, not only could it help you reduce your bills, you could also get a rebate.

That rebate right now is 20% up to $300. Beginning September 1, for a limited time, that goes up to 50% up to $500.

“If we can take a little time now and invest a little bit more for our customers and help them find ways to insulate their homes, we think we can do a lot with this and help, helping customers go a little bit further with the insulation opportunities that are out there,” said Joel Alexander, Manager of Media and Energy Services with City Utilities.

In addition to making your home well-insulated, it’s best to seal up any drafts around those doors and windows, and make sure you’re cleaning out those filters as often as needed.

You can find more information about the rebate and other ways to save money by clicking on the City Utilities “Ways to Save” page here.

