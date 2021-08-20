Springfield man charged with reckless driving after donuts, tire burnouts around Greene County Jail

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Prosecutor has charged a Springfield man accused of reckless driving around the Greene County Jail.

Austin Nelson, 25, faces criminal charges for operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent and possession of marijuana.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says a Chevrolet pickup truck stopped in in front of the Greene County Jail on Aug. 13 and performed a “donut” in the middle of the road. Surveillance footage captured the truck performing a burnout and donuts in front of the Greene County Jail. Authorities reviewed the surveillance video and spotted license plates that led them to Nelson.

According to court records, Nelson was questioned on Aug. 16 about an assault that had happened that was believed to be connected to the incident near the jail. The sheriff’s office says deputies also found a “donut” in the roadway in the area where an assault occurred.

Per court records, Nelson told authorities he did not perform the donuts and burnout in front of the jail and said he let his friend borrow the truck. Corporal Mark West, who witnessed the driving around the jail, identified Nelson as the driver of the vehicle.

West stated that Nelson was yelling for people to get out of the street so he could start doing donuts. He said Nelson also was seen flipping off everyone standing on the sidewalk waiting to cross the street, according to court records.

While investigating, authorities search the truck and found a cigarette pack with green marijuana buds. Nelson was arrested Aug. 16 in connection to the driving and drug possession, though he has not been formally charged with assault, according to court records.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office issued the following statement on the driving incident around the Greene County Jail earlier this week:

