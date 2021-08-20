Advertisement

Springfield man charged with reckless driving after donuts, tire burnouts around Greene County Jail

Austin Nelson.
Austin Nelson.(Greene County Jail)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Prosecutor has charged a Springfield man accused of reckless driving around the Greene County Jail.

Austin Nelson, 25, faces criminal charges for operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent and possession of marijuana.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says a Chevrolet pickup truck stopped in in front of the Greene County Jail on Aug. 13 and performed a “donut” in the middle of the road. Surveillance footage captured the truck performing a burnout and donuts in front of the Greene County Jail. Authorities reviewed the surveillance video and spotted license plates that led them to Nelson.

According to court records, Nelson was questioned on Aug. 16 about an assault that had happened that was believed to be connected to the incident near the jail. The sheriff’s office says deputies also found a “donut” in the roadway in the area where an assault occurred.

Per court records, Nelson told authorities he did not perform the donuts and burnout in front of the jail and said he let his friend borrow the truck. Corporal Mark West, who witnessed the driving around the jail, identified Nelson as the driver of the vehicle.

West stated that Nelson was yelling for people to get out of the street so he could start doing donuts. He said Nelson also was seen flipping off everyone standing on the sidewalk waiting to cross the street, according to court records.

While investigating, authorities search the truck and found a cigarette pack with green marijuana buds. Nelson was arrested Aug. 16 in connection to the driving and drug possession, though he has not been formally charged with assault, according to court records.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office issued the following statement on the driving incident around the Greene County Jail earlier this week:

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate crash at Campbell & James River Freeway.
Police identify motorcyclist killed in crash in south Springfield Thursday
Ozarks mother sues over tweet
On Your Side Investigation: Parent sues CoxHealth and CEO Steve Edwards over tweet
A controversial sign in Harrison, Ar has been able to stay up due to land ownership rights.
Controversial billboard allowed to stay up in Harrison, Ark.
Spc. Joshua Morrison/Fort Leonard Wood
Searchers locate body of Fort Leonard Wood soldier missing after kayaking
Police are investigating a shooting that happened last night on South National Avenue. Officers...
Officers investigate overnight shooting in south Springfield

Latest News

Kelsey Wilson faces criminal charges in connection to the Jan. 6, 2021 breach of the U.S....
Springfield woman charged in US Capitol riot, months after husband’s arrest
Looking for the owner of this senior mini Dachshund
Leigh’s Lost and Found: this senior Dachshund was found wandering loose by Hammons Field
Courtesy: Senator Roy Blunt
Missouri National Guard cuts ribbon on Roy Blunt Aviation Logistics Facility
Mercy increasing starting pay to $15 per hour for thousands of workers