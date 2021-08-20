Springfield police investigate second deadly motorcycle crash from Thursday in city’s west side

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department is investigating two deadly motorcycle crashes that happened Thursday, one which happened in south Springfield and another that happened in the city’s west side.

Police identified Tyler Dooly, 40, of Willard, Missouri, as the victim of the second crash in west Springfield. Next of kin has been notified.

Springfield police responded to the crash at the intersection of West Chestnut Expressway and Airport Boulevard just before 7 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators say Dooly was traveling westbound on Chestnut toward Airport Blvd. His motorcycle then went off a roadway, and he was ejected from the motorcycle following a collision.

Dooly was sent to a hospital for treatment, but later died from his injuries. Police say no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The crash marked the 17th traffic-related fatality for Springfield in 2021. Another motorcyclist died from injuries in a crash Thursday morning in south Springfield near South Campbell Avenue and James River Freeway.

The Springfield Police Department continues to investigate the circumstances involved in the crash. If you have any information information, contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810.

