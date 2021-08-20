Advertisement

Two employees file lawsuit against Springfield Public Schools over equity training

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two Springfield Public Schools employees have filed a lawsuit against the district over mandatory equity training.

Jennifer Lumley is a records secretary for the special services department, and Brooke Henderson works on plans for students with disabilities.

The new federal lawsuit, filed on behalf of Lumley and Henderson, claims the equity training violated the employees’ rights and is an unconstitutional condition of employment.

A spokesman for the school district called the lawsuit a misinformation campaign, designed to undermine the district’s efforts to provide equity for everyone.

Springfield Public Schools released this statement to KY3:

“The legal action filed by Ms. Henderson and Ms. Lumley is a serious distraction that consumes time and resources better focused on children. This effort is part of a misinformation campaign designed to undermine our district’s pursuit of equity for all. SPS is prepared to vigorously defend our efforts to honor and respect the identities and lived experiences of all students and staff. We are confident that the court will ultimately determine the lawsuit is frivolous and without merit.”

The lawsuit was filed against the Springfield Public Schools district, the school board and four district leaders, including new superintendent Grenita Lathan.

KY3 has reached out to the attorneys of Lumley and Henderson for comment on the lawsuit.

