Convoy of Hope, Evangel University team up to help families of Weller Elementary School students

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Convoy of Hope and Evangel University teamed up Saturday to help out hundreds of families of Weller Elementary School students.

Volunteers served more than 200 families ahead of the new school year, handing out groceries and several supplies in a drive-by distribution event. Families in need also received rain boots, socks, toilet paper, laundry detergent and other essential items.

Incoming freshmen from Evangel University helped out with the event, organizing products to give away to families. Organizers say it’s a way for the new students to learn more about the Springfield community.

The drive ran at Weller Elementary School in north Springfield from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

