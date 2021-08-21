Advertisement

Convoy of Hope, Evangel University team up to help families of Weller Elementary School students

Convoy of Hope and Evangel University teamed up Saturday to help out hundreds of families of...
Convoy of Hope and Evangel University teamed up Saturday to help out hundreds of families of Weller Elementary School students.(Convoy of Hope)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Convoy of Hope and Evangel University teamed up Saturday to help out hundreds of families of Weller Elementary School students.

Volunteers served more than 200 families ahead of the new school year, handing out groceries and several supplies in a drive-by distribution event. Families in need also received rain boots, socks, toilet paper, laundry detergent and other essential items.

Incoming freshmen from Evangel University helped out with the event, organizing products to give away to families. Organizers say it’s a way for the new students to learn more about the Springfield community.

The drive ran at Weller Elementary School in north Springfield from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate crash at Campbell & James River Freeway.
Police identify motorcyclist killed in crash in south Springfield Thursday
Showers and storms will quickly decrease this morning, with little if any rain left by early...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Morning rain, then afternoon sun
Two employees file lawsuit against Springfield Public Schools over equity training
Warren Branning.
Dallas County man charged for disturbance involving guns outside of Walmart in Marshfield
Austin Nelson.
Springfield man charged with reckless driving after donuts, tire burnouts around Greene County Jail

Latest News

Police recover stolen pellet rifle near Sequiota Park, no arrests yet reported
Kids and families can get a little messy as they compete in the 7th annual “Got Mud?” run on...
Republic Parks and Recreation hosts 7th annual “Got Mud?” run
Republic Parks and Recreation hosts 7th annual “Got Mud?” run
Springfield updates COVID-19 protocols for Historic City Hall, planning on reduced capacity for city council meetings