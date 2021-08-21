ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Springfield police searching for missing woman after possible abduction

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory. Officers are searching for a missing woman who was possibly abducted.

Authorities are looking for Hali Evans, 31, of Springfield. She was reported missing around 6:45 a.m. Saturday from a home in the 3400 block of E. Ridgeview in Springfield.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Evans sent a text to an associate stating she had been abducted, and notes that she has not been heard from since. Officers are working to confirm her well-being.

Officers believe she may be in a black GMC Yukon with Missouri License plate 5WCE80.

Evans is 5′7″ tall and 180 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information, contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

