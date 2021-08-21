Advertisement

Henri on track to hit New England as hurricane

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Parts of the Northeast could begin to experience impacts as soon as late Saturday from Tropical Storm Henri.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center expects the system to become a hurricane by the end of the day.

Storm surge and the tide could cause high water as Henri moves inland.

Heavy rain and wind may also produce flooding.

Henri is on track to make a direct hit in New England.

It could be the first hurricane to do so in the region since Hurricane Bob in 1991, a Category 2 storm that killed at least 17 people.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate crash at Campbell & James River Freeway.
Police identify motorcyclist killed in crash in south Springfield Thursday
Two employees file lawsuit against Springfield Public Schools over equity training
A round of storms is expected later tonight
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms Tonight-Then Hot
Warren Branning.
Dallas County man charged for disturbance involving guns outside of Walmart in Marshfield
Austin Nelson.
Springfield man charged with reckless driving after donuts, tire burnouts around Greene County Jail

Latest News

Kids and families can get a little messy as they compete in the 7th annual “Got Mud?” run on...
Republic Parks and Recreation hosts 7th annual “Got Mud?” run
The chaos continues at the airport in Kabul.
In Kabul, a fearful wait for US to deliver on evacuation vow
Medical workers at Oregon Health and Science University say the latest surge in covid cases is...
Oregon, Oregon State to require vaccination proof to attend
Medical workers at Oregon Health and Science University say the latest surge in covid cases is...
Inside Oregon ICU overrun with COVID