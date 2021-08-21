Missouri man charged with murder in death of Illinois officer

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) - A Missouri man is charged with first-degree murder and other counts in the death of an Illinois officer killed while trying to stop a car fleeing police, prosecutors said Friday.

Caleb Campbell, 22, of Florissant, Missouri, also was charged with reckless homicide, aggravated fleeing and attempt to elude a police officer, failure to report an accident involving personal injury or death, and failure to stop after an accident involving a death.

Campbell was being held at the Madison County Jail in Edwardsville, Illinois, on $2 million bond. It wasn’t clear whether he has an attorney who might speak on his behalf.

Brooklyn Police Officer Brian Pierce Jr., 24, died Aug. 4 while part of a team of officers trying to stop Campbell when the Missouri man allegedly drove over spike strips and struck Pierce on the McKinley Bridge connecting the two states.

Campbell drove “at excessive speeds, disregarded traffic laws and evaded attempts by peace officers to stop his vehicle and in doing so struck Brian Pierce Jr., knowing such act created a strong probability of death or great bodily harm,” charging documents said.

Illinois State Police said Pierce’s death was preceded by a police chase out of Brooklyn, Illinois. The red Dodge Charger that hit him was later found abandoned in Missouri. Prosecutors say Campbell was driving the car.

