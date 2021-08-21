Missouri State freshmen moving in, excited after unusual high school senior year

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State University move-in weekend is underway, and many freshman are excited to start the new year after a difficult senior year of high school.

Last year did not go quite the way many high school seniors had hoped.

“We had a lot of restrictions,” said incoming MSU freshman Abbi Swan. “Prom was different, homecoming was different. I was definitely looking forward to stuff we didn’t get to do because of COVID.”

Some incoming freshmen said the move could not come soon enough.

”I was ready to just move on from high school,” said freshman Drew Hurt. “I was just ready to go to college, but at the same time, it was still kind of annoying how we just didn’t get to do anything anymore. I still went to prom, so that was pretty exciting, but other than that it was kind of a bummer.”

Freshmen like Drew Hurt and Abbi Swan are mostly looking forward to trying new activities and making new friends.

”I’m just super excited to meet new people,” Hurt said. “Live on my own I guess. Just the whole experience, I’m really excited.“

”I’m looking forward to Greek life especially and just see how that goes,” Swan said. “I’m hoping to meet lots of new people and just have fun.”

Though COVID is still leaving a bit of mark on this school year, incoming students are also hoping classes and extra-curriculars stay engaging, more so than much of 2020′s virtual year.

”I’m hoping that I can have as many in-person classes as possible and that doesn’t go virtual,” Swan said.

”I’m really hoping that everything will be more normal,” Hurt said. “I know we have to start off with masks, but seems kind of lenient right now. So, I’m in pretty high hopes that it’s going to be pretty normal this year.”

In the meantime, incoming freshman are busy unpacking and exploring the area around them.

“Today I’ve been moving in,” Swan said. “I guess the next few days I’m gonna get to know the campus and walk my class schedule. Just see where everything’s at.”

Move in will continue all weekend long, so drivers in the area may need to use extra caution. Classes at MSU will start on Monday, with face masks required indoors.

New students are also moving in at Drury and Evangel universities.

