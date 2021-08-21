Advertisement

Nixa native Courtney Frerichs breaks personal record, finishes steeplechase in under nine minutes at Prefontaine Classic

Courtney Frerichs, of the United States, celebrates after winning the silver medal in the...
Courtney Frerichs, of the United States, celebrates after winning the silver medal in the women's 3,000-meter steeplechase final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)(Petr David Josek | AP)
By Joey Schneider
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUGENE, Ore. (KY3) - Weeks after earning a silver medal in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Nixa native Courtney Frerichs reached another major milestone Saturday.

Frerichs became the first American woman to break the nine-minute barrier in the Prefontaine Classic. She finished as the runner-up in the race with a time of 8:57.77 to break her own American record.

Frerichs previously set the record in the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase with a time of 9:00.85 back in 2018.

The milestone comes 17 days after Frerichs finished as the silver medalist in the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics with a time of 9:04.45.

In that race, Frerichs ran with the front pack early in the race before taking the lead with four laps remaining. She maintained her lead with three laps to go and was first across the line for the bell lap when Uganda’s Peruth Chemutai made her move to take the lead and claim the gold medal.

A 2011 graduate of Nixa High School, Frerichs competed in the Summer Olympics for the second time in five years. During her last Olympics bid five years ago, Courtney was coming off an NCAA National Title in the steeplechase. She made the U.S. Olympic team, then finished 11th in the competition.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate crash at Campbell & James River Freeway.
Police identify motorcyclist killed in crash in south Springfield Thursday
A few storms possible Sunday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A few storms possible Sunday afternoon
Two employees file lawsuit against Springfield Public Schools over equity training
Warren Branning.
Dallas County man charged for disturbance involving guns outside of Walmart in Marshfield
Austin Nelson.
Springfield man charged with reckless driving after donuts, tire burnouts around Greene County Jail

Latest News

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Kris Bubic (50) throws against the Chicago Cubs during the...
Bubic takes no-hitter into 7th, Royals beat Cubs 4-2
Pittsburgh Pirates' Gregory Polanco (25) watches his RBI sacrifice fly next to St. Louis...
Keller, Polanco spark Pirates to 4-0 win over Cardinals
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chad Henne (4) against the San Francisco 49ers during an NFL...
Henne, Buechele throw TD passes, Chiefs beat Cardinals 17-10 for second preseason win
Kansas City Royals' Andrew Benintendi, left, celebrates with Michael A. Taylor after hitting a...
Perez hits 2 of Royals’ 5 homers in victory over Cubs