Police recover stolen pellet rifle near Sequiota Park, no arrests yet reported

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police recovered a stolen pellet rifle Saturday morning during an investigation near Sequiota Park.

Officers responded to the park around 11 a.m. after reports that a man was traveling along a Greenway Trail with a weapon.

Police set up a perimeter to look for the suspect. While investigating, police received a call from a resident near the park about a recent burglary. The caller said someone broke into his home and stole a pellet rifle.

Officers checked around the trail and located the pellet rifle suspected in the burglary. Police say the suspect remains on the loose.

The Springfield Police Department says no arrests have been made, no shots were fired and no one is hurt.

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

