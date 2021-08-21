Republic Parks and Recreation hosts 7th annual “Got Mud?” run

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Kids and families can get a little messy as they compete in the 7th annual “Got Mud?” run on Saturday.

Youth can compete in a one-mile course with 17 different obstacles. For adults and families, there is a two-mile course with 25 obstacles.

“Some of the favorites are the mud pond which you can’t see from here it’s in the woods but it’s about a 30-foot mudslide,” said Parks and Recreation Assistant Director Jennafer Mayfield. You start at the top of the hill and you slide down into a giant mud pond. Actually, everyone gets to do that so four-year-olds up to any age of adult gets to do that. Our cargo net has been one of the favorites we added that last year so it’s a cargo net climb over and then back down on the other side. We have a giant tower wall that they can climb over. Mud Mountain is a favorite and a difficult one to climb up.”

The event was first held in 2015 as a youth-only event. Now, it’s open to all ages and takes place over two Saturdays.

“We bought this land and, at the time, it was undeveloped and we were like what can we do with this piece of property? At the time there was no kind of mud run in this area so we were like, what the heck? Let’s jump in and do a youth mud run,” said Mayfield. “So we went all in that year and it’s just exploded since then. Every year we try to add more do more and make it a memorable experience for everybody.”

It’s not too late to join the fun. You can register your family on-site on the day of the event at Brookline Park. Adults and families can take on the challenge again on August 28. For more information on the course and how to register your family visit https://www.republicmudrun.com/

