Advertisement

Springfield updates COVID-19 protocols for Historic City Hall, planning on reduced capacity for city council meetings

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield city leaders have updated COVID-19 safety protocols for Historic City Hall due to concerns over the Delta variant.

City Hall will limit capacity starting Monday. No more than 65 people will be allowed in the building for city council meetings and other public gatherings.

According to the city, reduced capacity for seating inside the council chambers will allow for social distancing.

The site plans on opening an overflow room on the second floor to allow for additional capacity as needed.

“Attendees in the overflow room will be able to view the proceedings on a video screen and those signed up to speak will be called to the chambers to present testimony at the proper time,” says the city in a news release.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate crash at Campbell & James River Freeway.
Police identify motorcyclist killed in crash in south Springfield Thursday
Two employees file lawsuit against Springfield Public Schools over equity training
Showers and storms will quickly decrease this morning, with little if any rain left by early...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Morning rain, then afternoon sun
Warren Branning.
Dallas County man charged for disturbance involving guns outside of Walmart in Marshfield
Austin Nelson.
Springfield man charged with reckless driving after donuts, tire burnouts around Greene County Jail

Latest News

Two people are hospitalized Saturday morning after a head-on crash in Taney County.
Two hospitalized after head-on crash in Taney County, rescued after being trapped in pickup
Missouri man charged with murder in death of Illinois officer
Republic Parks and Recreation hosts 7th annual “Got Mud?” run
Showers and storms will quickly decrease this morning, with little if any rain left by early...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Morning rain, then afternoon sun