Springfield updates COVID-19 protocols for Historic City Hall, planning on reduced capacity for city council meetings

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield city leaders have updated COVID-19 safety protocols for Historic City Hall due to concerns over the Delta variant.

City Hall will limit capacity starting Monday. No more than 65 people will be allowed in the building for city council meetings and other public gatherings.

According to the city, reduced capacity for seating inside the council chambers will allow for social distancing.

The site plans on opening an overflow room on the second floor to allow for additional capacity as needed.

“Attendees in the overflow room will be able to view the proceedings on a video screen and those signed up to speak will be called to the chambers to present testimony at the proper time,” says the city in a news release.

