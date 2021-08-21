Advertisement

Two hospitalized after head-on crash in Taney County, rescued after being trapped in pickup

Two people are hospitalized Saturday morning after a head-on crash in Taney County.
Two people are hospitalized Saturday morning after a head-on crash in Taney County.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TANEY COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Two people are hospitalized Saturday morning after a head-on crash in Taney County.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. on Highway 86 near Table Rock Lake. The Western Taney County Fire District reports that two pickup trucks and an empty horse trailer were involved, though it’s unclear what exactly led to the crash.

Crews worked to rescue two people trapped inside one of the pickups after the crash. They were both sent to a hospital with unknown injuries.

Traffic had been blocked briefly Saturday while crews worked to clear the scene. The Western Taney County Fire District, Taney County Ambulance District and Missouri State Highway Patrol all assisted with the investigation.

