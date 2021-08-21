Advertisement

Woman in serious condition after near drowning at Lake of the Ozarks

(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - A 72-year-old woman is in serious condition after nearly drowning Friday night in Lake of the Ozarks, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

MSHP reports a woman was on a dock near the 21-mile marker of the lake when she fell off the dock and hit her head. Investigators say she fell unconscious into the water and was found floating face down.

Family and friends were able to pull the woman from the water, and she was taken to Lake Regional Hospital for treatment.

MSHP Troop F, which covers the Lake of the Ozarks region, has investigated nine drownings, including two in August.

