Woman in serious condition after near drowning at Lake of the Ozarks

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - A 72-year-old woman is in serious condition after nearly drowning Friday night in Lake of the Ozarks, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

MSHP reports a woman was on a dock near the 21-mile marker of the lake when she fell off the dock and hit her head. Investigators say she fell unconscious into the water and was found floating face down.

Family and friends were able to pull the woman from the water, and she was taken to Lake Regional Hospital for treatment.

MSHP Troop F, which covers the Lake of the Ozarks region, has investigated nine drownings, including two in August.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.