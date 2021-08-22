Driver crashes into utility pole east of Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities say a serious injury crash slowed traffic east of Springfield Sunday afternoon.
Officers responded to the crash around near East Division and State Highway 125 around 1 p.m.
Investigators say a driver hit a utility pole. The crash led to utility lines falling onto the road.
We do not know the condition of the driver.
Crews closed a lane for westbound traffic.
