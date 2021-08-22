Advertisement

Fire devastates Springfield, Mo. pizza restaurant

By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A fire Saturday night devastated a Godfather’s pizza location in Springfield.

The fire happened at the location at 1832 S Ingram Mill Road near Sunshine & U.S. 65.

Staff posted to Facebook they aren’t sure what the next move is. They thanked customers for their thoughts and prayers as they move forward and rebuild.

Godfather’s pizza has three other locations in the area, including Nixa, Ozark and Battlefield.

