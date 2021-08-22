Missouri Department of Conservation to reintroduce Brown-headed Nuthatch birds to the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3/Edited News Release) - The Missouri Department of Conservation and partners are planning to reintroduce a locally-extinct bird species to the Ozarks later this month.

Conservation agents are in the second phase of reintroducing the Brown-headed Nuthatch to the region. MDC say the efforts are made possible through extensive habitat restoration and partnerships with several conservation organizations.

MDC predicts the species was made locally extinct in Missouri likely in the early 1900s after removal of shortleaf pine woodlands across the Missouri Ozarks. Millions of acres of pine woodland existed in the state prior to widespread logging that denuded the Ozarks in the late 1800s and early 1900s.

Following extensive restoration of pine woodlands in the Mark Twain National Forest, experts say the necessary habitat now exists for Brown-headed Nuthatches in Missouri.

“Brown-headed Nuthatches require healthy, stable pine-woodland habitat – something Missouri mostly lost, but has been regaining,” said MDC State Ornithologist Sarah Kendrick. “Now that our state has restored this critical habitat, our recent efforts to reintroduce these birds have been successful so far and we’re looking forward to year two.”

Last year, MDC and partners translocated 46 nuthatches from Ouachita National Forest in Arkansas to sites within the Mark Twain Forest. Another 60 birds are set to be released this month.

“Reintroduction efforts in 2020 went well,” said Kendrick. “We tracked the birds monthly post-release and their survival compares well with other Brown-headed Nuthatch populations. We monitored successful nesting this past spring, and we’re hoping to see the same positive results this year and down the road.”

For more information on the restoration efforts, CLICK HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.