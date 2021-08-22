Northern Arkansas woman found dead after standoff at her home

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (AP) — A woman who fired at law enforcement officers in northeast Arkansas was found dead in her home following a standoff, authorities said.

The Arkansas State Police said they are investigating the death Saturday of Jennifer Shirley, 44. State police say an autopsy will determine cause of her death.

State police said Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies and local police officers had gone to Shirley’s home near Walnut Ridge at 3:15 a.m. Saturday to check on her. When they entered her home, they found her inside holding a gun.

Shirley had agreed to set the gun aside when a law enforcement officer fired a less than lethal device at her and she then grabbed the gun and started shooting, state police said.

State police say the law enforcement officers say they did not return fire and escaped the home uninjured.

State police say a law enforcement perimeter was then set up around the home and a state trooper began communicating with Shirley. That communication continued till shortly after 7 a.m., when smoke was seen coming from inside the home.

Emergency responders, along with deputies and police officers, then entered the home to extinguish the fire and found Shirley dead.

