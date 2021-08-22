Springfield boutique owner frustrated by recent series of thefts

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Sunshine & Wine Boutique, located at the Battlefield Mall in Springfield, has seen a series of thefts ever since opening doors last November.

Shoplifters have hit the business multiple times over the last year, including as recently as Aug. 16. Store owner Amber Murray says the recent series of thefts are hurting their family-oriented store.

“I feel like they’re stealing from my family at this point,” said Murray.

Murray recently installed more security cameras in her store in an effort to catch thieves. She said she takes it personally.

“I’m just trying to think of another word besides hurt,” said Murray. “They’re stealing out of my pocket, not just off of my family’s plate, but they’re stealing out of my wallet.”

Murray shared security camera footage on their Facebook page earlier this week after shoplifters targeted the business. She says she wanted to publicly shame people into either paying or returning the items.

Murray said this unorthodox tactic does work in getting thieves to confess.

“They’ve seen their footage on Facebook, so they know that we know,” said Murray. “They have asked to take it down and I’ve said, ‘If you pay for the product, we will take it down.’ But if it’s not paid for, we will pursue legal action.”

Murray said the stealing isn’t worth it because anyone could see these videos online.

“We’ve had three people lose their jobs over it because their bosses have found out about the footage,” said Murray.

Murray also said it hurts the most when the thieves come from your own community.

“I’ve definitely poured a lot of time into this time that I could have been spending with my kids,” said Murray. “For people to come in and take a product is like taking money off the table where my family could be spending time together.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.