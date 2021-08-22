Advertisement

Wainwright extends mastery of Pirates in Cardinals’ win

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright gets a hug from teammate Yadier Molina (4)...
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright gets a hug from teammate Yadier Molina (4) after being removed during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Adam Wainwright allowed two hits in eight masterful innings and Paul Goldschmidt homered to lead the St. Louis Cardinals over the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-0 on Sunday.

The Cardinals snapped a two-game skid and kept the Pirates from earning their first series sweep of the season. They remain the only team in the majors without one.

Wainwright (12-7) threw 106 pitches and retired his final 11 hitters. He hasn’t permitted a run in his past 19 innings against the Pirates and has won his last seven decisions against them.

The 39-year-old right-hander struck out nine and did not walk a batter in improving to 20-7 lifetime against Pittsburgh.

Goldschmidt hit his 19th homer in the fifth to make it 2-0. He had two hits and extended his hitting streak to 11 games.

Alex Reyes got his 28th save in 30 chances. Right fielder Lars Nootbaar hauled in a long drive by Colin Moran with two on to end it.

Yadier Molina brought in Goldschmidt with a run-scoring single in the first off Steven Brault (0-2), who gave up one run on five hits over four innings. Goldschmidt ripped a one-out single off third base to start the outburst.

Harrison Bader added a run-scoring single in the eighth.

Wainwright tossed a two-hitter in a 4-0 win at Pittsburgh on Aug. 11. His last loss to the Pirates came on April 3, 2016.

Pittsburgh won five of its previous six games in St. Louis.

ROLE REVERSAL

St. Louis has won 10 of its last 11 in Pittsburgh. The Pirates went 5-4 in St. Louis this season and 3-2 last year.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Pirates: RHP Sam Howard worked two scoreless innings for Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday night. He is on the 10-day injured list with a right oblique strain.

UP NEXT

Pirates: RHP Will Crowe (3-7) will face Arizona in the first of a three-game set Monday in Pittsburgh. The Diamondbacks had yet to announce a starter. Crowe ranks fourth among NL rookies with 79 strikeouts.

Cardinals: RHP Jack Flaherty (9-1, 2.68 ERA) will face Detroit RHP Casey Mize (6-6, 3.69) in the opener of a two-game series Tuesday in St. Louis. Flaherty has allowed two runs in 12 innings over two starts since returning Aug. 13 from a long stint on the injured list due to a left oblique strain.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hali J. Evans.
LOCATED SAFE: Springfield police say woman is safe after report of possible abduction
Fire devastates Godfather's pizza in east Springfield.
Fire devastates Springfield, Mo. pizza restaurant
Two people are hospitalized Saturday morning after a head-on crash in Taney County.
Two hospitalized after head-on crash in Taney County, rescued after being trapped in pickup
Police recover stolen pellet rifle near Sequiota Park, suspect arrested in investigation
Hot weather to start the week
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Serious heat settling into the Ozarks this week

Latest News

Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield watches his sacrifice fly to Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian...
Hernández strikes out eight; Royals batter Cubs
Pittsburgh Pirates' Ben Gamel (18) celebrates with Kevin Newman (27) after they scored on a...
Pirates rally late for 5-4 win over Cardinals
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Kris Bubic (50) throws against the Chicago Cubs during the...
Bubic takes no-hitter into 7th, Royals beat Cubs 4-2
Courtney Frerichs, of the United States, celebrates after winning the silver medal in the...
Nixa native Courtney Frerichs breaks personal record, finishes steeplechase in under nine minutes at Prefontaine Classic