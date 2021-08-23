Advertisement

4-year-old fatally shot while riding in vehicle in Fla.

A 4-year-old was struck by gunfire and killed while riding in a car in Tampa on Sunday night.
A 4-year-old was struck by gunfire and killed while riding in a car in Tampa on Sunday night.(Source: WFTS/CNN)
By WFTS staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) - Police are looking for the person responsible for the death of a 4-year old.

The young child died after they were shot while in a moving vehicle Sunday night.

Police do not believe the shooting was random, but it’s not known who was targeted or why.

No suspects are in custody, and the investigation is in the early stages.

Copyright 2021 WFTS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire devastates Godfather's pizza in east Springfield.
Fire devastates Springfield, Mo. pizza restaurant
Hali J. Evans.
LOCATED SAFE: Springfield police say woman is safe after report of possible abduction
Firefighters battle fire at RV.
Firefighters battle fire inside RV in Springfield, Mo.
Sunshine & Wine Boutique in the Battlefield Mall sees a series of shop lifting.
Springfield boutique owner frustrated by recent series of thefts
Northern Arkansas woman found dead after standoff at her home

Latest News

Heat index in the triple digits
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dangerous heat is back this week
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, supporters loyal to then-President Donald Trump try to...
Internal probe clears officer in shooting of Ashli Babbitt on Jan. 6
Half the US Population is now fully vaccinated against Covid-19. (Source: CNN Newsource)
New Jersey to require COVID shot for teachers, state workers
CoxHealth emergency room nurses speak out about verbal, physical assault they face
CoxHealth begins universal employee COVID-19 vaccinations