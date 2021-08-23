Back-to-School Safety: Keeping kids safe on the way to class

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s time to go back to school for many kids in the Ozarks. As you’re out on your morning commute, you need to keep a few things in mind to keep everyone safe.

Busses will be out on the roads again. If a bus is picking up or dropping kids off and has their stop sign out, it is illegal to pass. Make sure to stop until the bus starts moving again and everyone is safe from oncoming traffic.

Slow down and pay attention to your surroundings. Small children can run out from between cars and can be difficult to see.

“Get off the cell phones, disregard the radio, putting out the time we put in your destination on your GPS or anything like that,” Said Lt. Curt Ringgold. “So those are probably the big things slow down and the attention aspect.”

People will be out walking and riding their bikes, but traffic laws don’t just apply to drivers. Police officers want bicyclists to keep a few things in mind as well.

“You’re obligated to abide by all the traffic laws, including hand signals and stopping at red lights and stop signs and maintaining your lane,” said Ringgold. “If you’re a cyclist and on your route to work or school, just keep that in mind that you have to abide by all the traffic laws. And also, for drivers too, be patient with the cyclist. They are there legally. If they’re in the roadway they are allowed to be there.”

Finally, stop at every crosswalk. Crossing guards are doing everything to keep kids safe, so be respectful and follow their directions.

“All the new crossing guards out there and the guys and girls that are returning as crossing guards. They’re out there doing a job. And we just need to show them respect for what they’re doing there. They don’t need the road rage targeted towards him because they’re strictly there for the safety of the kids and all pedestrians,” said Ringgold.

Another thing to keep in mind is traffic may be a little slower than normal, so you might want to leave home earlier to give yourself some extra time to help everyone travel safely.

